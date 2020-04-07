|
|
Esposito, Sr., Clement S.
Clement S. Esposito, Sr. of East Haven died on April 5, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital after a valiant battle with mesothelioma. He was the husband of the late Florence Fiorillo Esposito. Clem was born in New Haven on September 12, 1932 to the late Pasquale and Anna Limosani Esposito. He was a tireless worker with Local 186, Painters and Allied Trades Union. During his 50 plus year career in the union, Clem held every union position from Trustee to President. He also worked for the New Haven Board of Education retiring after 30 years. He was the proud father of Mark and Bruce F. Esposito, Sr. and the late Clement S. Jr. and Stephen Esposito; a loving and devoted grandfather to Christopher, Clem III, Craig "CJ", Bruce Jr. and Ashley Esposito and a loving great grandfather to Ashley's son Damian. Father-in-law of Cathy and Carla Esposito. He was predeceased by sisters Marie Pesce, Susan Saffioti, Martha Anastasio, Minnie Elpi, Anna Ferrara and brothers Pasquale Jr., Anthony and Ralph Esposito. He is also survived by his companion Annabel Patterson and his best friend Albert Acabbo.
A private entombment will be held with Clem's family. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Share a memory and sign Clem's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 8, 2020