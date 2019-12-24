|
|
Lelasher, Clement W. Jr.,
Clement William Lelasher, Jr., 68, of Northford, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home. He was born in New Haven on December 29, 1950 and was the son of the late Clement William and Marie Hart Lelasher Sr. Clement was a 1968 graduate of Xavier High School, Middletown and later served his country faithfully in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He had worked as an Extruder Operator for Times Microwaves Systems for many years until his retirement. Clement was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, enjoyed going to Yale hockey games and traveling, especially trips to Europe. Father of Michael Lelasher and Karyn (James) Vai. Grandfather of Silas, Ethan and Lukas Vai. Brother of Ellen Lelasher and Robert (Sandi) Lelasher.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Ambrose Parish at St. Monica Church, 1331 Middletown Avenue, Northford on Friday morning at 11:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following with full military honors in All Saints Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 26, 2019