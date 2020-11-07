Perruccio, Clementina
Clementina Virginia Perruccio, 95, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Rosario Perruccio, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. Born on April 25, 1925 in New Haven, CT, she was the daughter of the late Sidney and Theresa (Treiani) Tannoia.
Clementina was the owner of Sid's Package Store in West Haven for many years. After her retirement, she spent her time volunteering at Milford Hospital, the Long Wharf Theater and the Shubert Theater. She also enjoyed playing Badminton, Golf and traveling with her close friends.
Clementina is survived by her daughters, Gail (Frank) Berardesca, Sharon (Robert) Saley; and her grandchildren, Paul Berardesca, Daniel, Robert (Jenna), and Virginia Saley and Rebecca and Andrew Smith; her great grandson, Connor Louis Saley; and her son-in-law, Michael Smith. In addition to her parents and husband, Clementina was predeceased by her daughter, Lynn Perruccio Smith and her brother, Sidney Tannoia, Jr.
All services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation at ww5.komen.org
