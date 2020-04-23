|
Nadeau, Clementine M.
Clementine "Clem" M. Cascagne Nadeau of Woodbridge, passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She had just turned 94. Clem was the wife of the late Joseph Nadeau. "Gram", as she was affectionately known, was born in New Haven, CT on April 22, 1926, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Antoinette (Muffa) Cascagne. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as she always enjoyed the company of loved ones. She always had a smile for you, and was a natural at cooking and nurturing. In her earlier years, she never missed an opportunity to keep busy, as she would rise up early and walk down to the center of West Haven to have breakfast at her favorite luncheonette, or run errands. She also never missed a day of her favorite soaps. She had many occupations in her lifetime, including an assembler of parking meters before retiring.
Clem is the mother of Rayeanne Pragano of Woodbridge. She was preceded in death by her daughter Rosemarie Maiorano, and her two sons Gennaro (Butch) Carrera, and Salvatore Carrera. She is survived by one sister, Anna Cascagne Iannotti of East Haven. She was preceded in death by her sisters Raffaela (Rae) Cascagne Caeti, Josephine Cascagne Muzkya, Mary Cascagne Perrella, and Rose Cascagne Zampano, and her brothers Anthony, Louis, Frank (Archie), and Gennaro (Jerry) Cascagne. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Philip (Christy) Maiorano III of Prospect, CT, Diana (Michael) Maiorano Alt of Florida, and two grandsons in Southington, CT. She had one great-grandson she adored, Philip Maiorano IV, and five great-granddaughters in Southington, CT. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Susie Maiorano.
Due to unfortunate current events, a private service will only be available to immediate family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020