NATALINO, CLEMENTINE 5/9/1921 - 2/19/2005 A Tribute To A Wonderful Mother, So good, so true, one in a million, that mother was you. No sacrifice too great for the ones you held dear. Praying, working, smiling, never a complaint did we hear. Your faith dear mother was wonderful, your heart like gold so pure. God needed an angel in heaven that's why he took you, we're sure. ALWAYS, MICHAEL, MARGARET, JOEY & ALYSSA, MICHAEL & BARBARA, & GREAT-GRANDAUGHTERS CHLOE ANNA & SOFIA CLEMENTINE
Published in New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2019