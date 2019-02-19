Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CLEMENTINE NATALINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLEMENTINE NATALINO

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

CLEMENTINE NATALINO In Memoriam
NATALINO, CLEMENTINE 5/9/1921 - 2/19/2005 A Tribute To A Wonderful Mother, So good, so true, one in a million, that mother was you. No sacrifice too great for the ones you held dear. Praying, working, smiling, never a complaint did we hear. Your faith dear mother was wonderful, your heart like gold so pure. God needed an angel in heaven that's why he took you, we're sure. ALWAYS, MICHAEL, MARGARET, JOEY & ALYSSA, MICHAEL & BARBARA, & GREAT-GRANDAUGHTERS CHLOE ANNA & SOFIA CLEMENTINE
Published in New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.