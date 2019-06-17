New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
(203) 481-3217
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford St. Arnault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford "Frenchy" St. Arnault

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clifford "Frenchy" St. Arnault Obituary
St. Arnault, Clifford "Frenchy"
Clifford "Frenchy" St. Arnault Sr. age 75 of New Haven and Branford. Son of the late Fernand and Barbara St. Arnault, passed away peacefully March 28th, 2019 with his family by his side. Frenchy, a Marine Corp Vietnam veteran, worked for himself over 40 years in the siding business. In his free time, he loved fishing and hunting. He leaves behind his children, Clifford Jr., Sunshine, Bryan, Kathy, Lori, Scott, Robert, Joe and many loved nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his youngest brother Bobby St. Arnault and his companion Diane Sands. Family and Friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11am for a Memorial Service. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit:
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keenan Funeral Home
Download Now