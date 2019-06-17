|
St. Arnault, Clifford "Frenchy"
Clifford "Frenchy" St. Arnault Sr. age 75 of New Haven and Branford. Son of the late Fernand and Barbara St. Arnault, passed away peacefully March 28th, 2019 with his family by his side. Frenchy, a Marine Corp Vietnam veteran, worked for himself over 40 years in the siding business. In his free time, he loved fishing and hunting. He leaves behind his children, Clifford Jr., Sunshine, Bryan, Kathy, Lori, Scott, Robert, Joe and many loved nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his youngest brother Bobby St. Arnault and his companion Diane Sands. Family and Friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11am for a Memorial Service. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit:
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 18, 2019