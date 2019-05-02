Wolf, Clifford

Clifford Phelps Wolf, age 94, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born on November 10, 1924, in New Haven, to the late Frank and Sybil (Grant) Wolf. Beloved husband of the late Betty Wolf for over 55 years. Loving father of son William Wolf and wife Joan of Shelton, son Carl Wolf and wife Lois of MD, and daughter Ann Lamore and husband Paul of ME. Cherished grandfather of Margaret Wolf, Claire Wolf, Christopher Wolf, Lynn Kozushko, David Wolf, Emily Nacca, and Amy Nacca. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by two brothers Richard Wolf, Lewis Wolf, and one sister Frances Lowe. Clifford was a product administrator at the Revere Company of America in Wallingford for over 35 years. He was a Eucharistic Minister at Church of the Ascension in Hamden, an avid UConn Women's Basketball fan, and the ultimate do-it-yourself guy. Most importantly Clifford was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of the Ascension in Hamden at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019