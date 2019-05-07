|
Powell, Clifton
Clifton Lee "Sonny" Powell, was born August 13, 1944, in Brooklyn NY, to James Powell and Myrtle "GuGi" Powell. He was survived by his wife Annette Moore Powell, his sister Juanita Ruffin, His sons Donald Clifton Walker, Derrick Powell (Zeb Powell), Clifton V. Powell (Erica Malave), Audie Powell, daughters Madora (David Lee) Mcknight, Tarolyn Moore, Sonnetta Powell, and Jasmine (Asa) Court Madison Moore, Marcus Moore, Shemar Moore. Grandchildren Derrick Powell, Dillon Powell, Diamond Powell, David Powell, Darren Powell, Ariel Powell, Sumeria Powell, Aaron Powell, Briana Powell, Cerrone Bell, David McKnight Jr., Madison McKnight, Mark Haynes (God Child). Preceded by maternal grandmother Ester Carmen, parents James and Myrtle Robert (Grey) Howard (Christine), James "Peter Red" Powell, Bessie Jenkins along with a host of nieces and nephews. A celebration in life will be held Fri., May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Agape Christian Center, 90-100 Goffee St., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Powell family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2019