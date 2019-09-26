|
Hennessey, Jr., Clinton L.
Clinton Leo Hennessey, Jr., age 85 of Milford, died peacefully on September 25, 2019. Lovingly called Uncle Jr., Uncle Nooner, Clint, Mr. Hennessey, and Clem. As a radio announcer for WADS, he used the name Mike Harmon. Born in Derby on November 21, 1933, he was the son of the late Clinton Leo and Anna Dalton Hennessey. Mr. Hennessey graduated from Assumption Grammar School, Ansonia High School, and the University of Bridgeport earning a Bachelor's Degree, a Master's Degree and a Sixth Year Certification in Administration. Clinton's careers included History Teacher and Assistant Principal at Ansonia High School. He additionally broadcasted the Valley Football games as a radio announcer for WADS in Ansonia. Following his retirement, Mr. Hennessey remained active by working as the Director of the Ansonia Senior Center for many years. He found great solace being at the beach and will be long remembered as a lover of all animals, especially his beloved cat of 19 years Hannibal. Clinton loved to talk about sports and history. He was a proud Irishman and enjoyed marching in the annual New Haven and Milford St. Patrick's Day Parades. He is survived by his devoted nieces and nephews, Kathy (Robert) Korolyshun of Shelton, Anna (Fred) Rosa of North Carolina, Patricia (Walter) Nevolis of Ohio and Michael (Susan) Hennessey of Ansonia; as well as his great-nieces and nephews Kristen, Melissa, Kaitlyn, and Joseph. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Michael Hennessey. He is also survived by his cherished friend Tony Caserta and family. The family would like to thank the staff at Lord Chamberlain and Bridgeport Hospital for the exceptional, compassionate care they provided. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, 61 North Cliff St., Ansonia. Interment will follow in Mount St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call on Saturday Morning at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m., prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ansonia Animal Shelter, Division Street, Ansonia, CT 06401. Online condolences may be made at
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 27, 2019