|
|
DeDominicis, Clorinda
Clorinda (Linda) Maisano DeDominicis, 84, of Cheshire died April 11, 2020. She was born in New Haven November 22, 1935 the daughter of Anthony and Vincenza Piscitelli Maisano. She graduated from Cross High School in 1954 and St. Agnes Nursing School in West Hartford. Upon graduating she worked for the St. Raphael maternity ward. She was predeceased by her two brothers Pasquale and Anthony, Jr. She is survived by her husband Dante, whom she married in Pompei, Italy in 1956, two daughters, Vera DeDominicis and husband Joseph Gelsomino and Luisa DeDominicis, four granddaughters, Veronica, Madalen, Bianca and Teresa and many nieces and nephews.
Services and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2020