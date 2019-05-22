New Haven Register Obituaries
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Road
Windsor, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Road
Windsor, CT
View Map
Clyde Edwin Rogers


Rogers, Clyde Edwin, 85, passed away peacefully at home in Bloomfield, CT, on May 13, 2019. Clyde was born on March 13, 1934 in Derby, Connecticut and later moved to New Haven Connecticut. Clyde was the younger of two children born to Lucinda (Louther) Rogers and Fred E. Rogers. Clyde graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1953. After graduation from Hillhouse, Clyde joined the Marine Corps and served in Korea for 2 years. Clyde met and married Shirley (Joan) Jackson and of that marriage were born two children, Robin D. Rogers and Bruce A. Rogers. His children meant the world to him. Clyde joined and proudly served The Hartford Police Department in 1962 and retired after 26 years of service in 1988. In 1963, Clyde was picked to be Security Detail for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the March on Washington. Upon retiring from the Hartford Police Force in 1988, Clyde worked at Hebb & Gittlin Law Firm for 12 years; he then worked for Murphy Security for the next 14 years. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor, CT 06095; Calling Hour at 10:00 a.m., Memorial Service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Carmon Funeral Home, Windsor, has care of the arrangements, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2019
