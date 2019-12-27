|
|
McAfee, Colleen M.
Colleen M. McAfee of Branford died Christmas day at her home in Branford. She was born in Oceanside, NY October 24, 1966 much loved daughter of Jean Crevoiserat McAfee of Branford and Gerard McAfee, Jr. of FL. She was a graduate of Branford High School and attended UConn. Colleen worked as an operator for Alert Answering Service for over 20 years. She loved to read and was an avid Yankee fan. She adored her two cats, Pandora and Jeter. Besides her parents, Colleen is survived by her brother Gerard McAfee, III of Branford; her sister Cathy (Michael) Melillo of East Haven; her nephews Christopher and Joseph Melillo and her niece Sarah McAfee.
Friends are invited to a memorial service Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 1:00 at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, and may call prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 PM. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019