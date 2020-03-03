|
|
Carroll, Colleen Marie
Colleen Marie Carroll age 62, of Derby, entered into rest on Friday Feb. 28, 2020 in her home. She was born in Waterbury on May 29, 1957 beloved daughter of Charles T. Carroll and the late Alice Flaherty Carroll and was a resident of Derby for most of her life. Colleen was employed at Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for many years. She enjoyed the simple things in life. Colleen treasured time spent with family and friends. She loved going to the beach, swimming, going to the movies, supporting the Talent Hunt Players, reading and playing games. She will be missed by all who knew her. Colleen is also survived by her loving brothers, Charlie Carroll and his wife Carol, Kevin Carroll, Paul Carroll and his wife Maureen, several nieces and nephews, Kristin, Niko, Stacey, Jennifer, Aubrey, Doug, and David. She was also predeceased by her sister Shirley Addis and her nephew PJ Carroll. Friends may greet Colleen's family on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev.Christopher Tiano officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Colleen's memory to the .
You are invited to wear blue - Colleen's favorite color.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2020