New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Marie Carroll


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen Marie Carroll Obituary
Carroll, Colleen Marie
Colleen Marie Carroll age 62, of Derby, entered into rest on Friday Feb. 28, 2020 in her home. She was born in Waterbury on May 29, 1957 beloved daughter of Charles T. Carroll and the late Alice Flaherty Carroll and was a resident of Derby for most of her life. Colleen was employed at Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for many years. She enjoyed the simple things in life. Colleen treasured time spent with family and friends. She loved going to the beach, swimming, going to the movies, supporting the Talent Hunt Players, reading and playing games. She will be missed by all who knew her. Colleen is also survived by her loving brothers, Charlie Carroll and his wife Carol, Kevin Carroll, Paul Carroll and his wife Maureen, several nieces and nephews, Kristin, Niko, Stacey, Jennifer, Aubrey, Doug, and David. She was also predeceased by her sister Shirley Addis and her nephew PJ Carroll. Friends may greet Colleen's family on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev.Christopher Tiano officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Colleen's memory to the .
You are invited to wear blue - Colleen's favorite color.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -