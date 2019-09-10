New Haven Register Obituaries
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Pompeii Church at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish
355 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT
View Map
Colleen Walsh Lotto


1972 - 2019
Colleen Walsh Lotto Obituary
Lotto, Colleen Walsh
Colleen Walsh Lotto of Branford lost her long, hard fought battle with cancer, Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late David Lotto. Colleen was born in New Haven February 14, 1972, daughter of James J. Walsh, Jr. of Branford and the late Claire Birmingham Walsh. She was the beloved mother of Brooke and Alex Lotto of Branford, and the sister of James J. (Dina) Walsh, III of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by five nieces and nephews, and many friends. Colleen loved all her family and friends and would do anything for them. She took on everyday with strength and a smile, her soul was truly invincible. She will be greatly missed.
Her funeral will leave the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Friday morning at 10:15 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, 355 Foxon Road, East Haven at 11:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Friends may call Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., and Friday prior to the funeral from 9:00 – 10:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Smilow Cancer Hospital, 20 York Street, New Haven, CT 06510. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 11, 2019
