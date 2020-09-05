Burke, Collin F.
Collin F. Burke, 22, of Hamden passed away suddenly on August 29, 2020. Collin developed a passion for hockey at a very young age. He was an avid goalie during his youth hockey career and throughout high school. Collin turned his passion for hockey into a career working for ProCrease where he was able to share his talents and pass on his love of the sport to many children around the state. Collin is survived by his parents Andrew and Elyse Burke and his brother Gavin. The bond that Collin and Gavin shared was unbreakable, they enjoyed talking about sports and spending time together. Collin was an amazing role model to not only his brother but to all of the children that knew him. Collin will be remembered for his compassionate spirit, ability to bring people together, love of music and his impeccable style. Collin is survived by his maternal grandmother Jean DiPentima, paternal grandmother Mary Burke, God parents Maura Wheeler and Peter Burke, his very special "Bean" Laurie Bankowski, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. He was predeceased by his cousin Tommy Faherty, uncle Bruce Coffey, maternal grandfather Robert DiPentima and paternal grandfather Peter Burke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 9,2020 at 12:00 (Noon) in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden. Friends are asked to go directly to church. Entombment will be in All Saints Mausoleum, North Haven. Calling hours at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced by all visitors at the Funeral Home and Church. www.siskbrothers.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pro Crease Goaltending, P.0 Box 163 East Berlin, CT 06023 (Memo The Burkie Scholarship) or through Venmo @BurkieScholarshipPCG. Donations will be used to support future goalies.