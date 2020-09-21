1/
Collis Herman Beck
Beck, Collis Herman
Collis Herman Beck was born in New Haven June 24,1929 to Lydia and Sigmund Beck and died peacefully on September 5,2020. He was a 1947 graduate of Daniel Hand High School. He was drafted during the Korean War and through the GI bill graduated from the University of New Hampshire as a mechanical engineer teaching undergraduates both there and later Brown University. After a brief stint at Pratt and Whitney he went into the boat salvaging business off the coast of Florida and the Gulf of Mexico. He later returned to Connecticut where he finally ran his own business called Seabeck Industries. He was kind to everyone. He employed many people who were down on their luck, always giving them a second chance. The family often joked that he was running a work release program.
Collis had many interests and talents. He piloted his own plane, and was an avid sailor and sailed with his family over Long Island Sound to Block Island, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket and Florida. He loved to ski, swim, and ride his bike .He was an avid reader and seeker of knowledge. He was funny, smart, kind and thoughtful, a gracious listener, a patient boss and, above all, a wonderful father and family man.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Lorraine Anderson Beck, son Matthew Beck, daughters, Miko Beck, Amy Beck- Nashwinter, and Heather Beck, 6 grandchildren, daughter-in-law Natalie Beck and son-in-law Stanley Nashwinter, brother Calvin Beck, sister Susan Beck, predeceased by sisters Nancy Woghan and Lois Phillips.
A private family celebration is planned to honor Collis' rich and happy life.

Published in Shoreline Times on Sep. 21, 2020.
