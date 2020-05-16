Wrightington Jr., Collis

Collis Thomas Wrightington Junior, 82, of Clinton, CT, formerly of West Haven, CT, passed away on May 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Gerry for 62 years, Collis was employed by Furniture Transport and Krevitz and was a lifelong Teamster. Loving Father to Collis Thomas III of North Carolina, preceded in death by Timothy Michael of West Haven, CT, Geri Lynn Galin (John) of Milford, CT Cheryl Ann Terrio (Bill) of Madison, CT, and Debra Jean Gorman (Tom)of North Carolina. He is grandfather to 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Collis is survived by his 4 caring sisters and brother. He was loved by many for his friendly personality and sense of humor. He will be missed. Swan Funeral home Madison, CT will host a private service at West Cemetery on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.



