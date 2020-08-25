D'ELIA, CONCETTA (CONNIE)
Concetta (Connie) Iacobelli D'Elia, 94, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel E. D'Elia. Connie was born in New Haven on November 28, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Pasquale A. and Rose Barone Iacobelli. A resident of North Haven since 1951, she was co-owner of Bell Nurseries for 39 years and a parishioner of St. Barnabas Church. Connie received the St. Joseph Medal of Appreciation for her many years of dedication to St. Barnabas Church. Mother of Nancy Anne Delia. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Nancy Turner and Marie Aiello.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, North Haven on Thursday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted to the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com