New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Concetta Melotto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Concetta E. Melotto


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Concetta E. Melotto Obituary
Melotto, Concetta E.
Concetta E. Melotto, age 84, of North Haven, former longtime resident of West Haven, beloved wife to the late Michael Melotto, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born in New Haven on June 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late George and Carmel (Micco) Forlano. Concetta was a woman of strong faith. She enjoyed her daily mass, Italian traditions, cooking, and making the best anginettes. The most important aspect of her life was having her family together, Sunday meals, and caring for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Concetta is survived by her children; Michael (Roberta) Melotto, Jr., Thomas (Louise) Melotto, Albert (Jody) Melotto, Debra Melotto; grandchildren, Danielle, Jordan, Rachael, Valerie, Alec, Juliet, Alicia; greatgrandchildren, Nicholas, Joseph; brother, Thomas (Geraldine) Forlano, and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Michael, she was predeceased by her brother Ralph Forlano.
Visitation hours will be held on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Infant Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Saint Lawrence Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now