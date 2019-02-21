Melotto, Concetta E.

Concetta E. Melotto, age 84, of North Haven, former longtime resident of West Haven, beloved wife to the late Michael Melotto, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born in New Haven on June 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late George and Carmel (Micco) Forlano. Concetta was a woman of strong faith. She enjoyed her daily mass, Italian traditions, cooking, and making the best anginettes. The most important aspect of her life was having her family together, Sunday meals, and caring for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Concetta is survived by her children; Michael (Roberta) Melotto, Jr., Thomas (Louise) Melotto, Albert (Jody) Melotto, Debra Melotto; grandchildren, Danielle, Jordan, Rachael, Valerie, Alec, Juliet, Alicia; greatgrandchildren, Nicholas, Joseph; brother, Thomas (Geraldine) Forlano, and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Michael, she was predeceased by her brother Ralph Forlano.

Visitation hours will be held on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Infant Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Saint Lawrence Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit our website at

Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2019