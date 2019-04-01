New Haven Register Obituaries
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint John XXIII (Church of Saint Louis)
Laudano, Concetta
Concetta "Connie" Laudano, age 91, beloved wife of the late Joseph D. Laudano, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born in New Haven on January 6, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Gerardo and Mary (Bernardo) Ferraro. A communicant of The Church of Saint Louis, Connie was a member of the Saint Louis Ladies Guild and a member of the Notre Dame Mothers' Club.
Connie is survived by her three sons, Joseph (Maria) Laudano, Jr., Arthur (Karen) Laudano, James (Michelle) Laudano; four grandchildren, Melissa (Gerald Wang) Laudano, Bryan (Stephanie) Laudano, Jessica Laudano, Madalaine Laudano; two greatgrandchildren, Nathaniel and Samantha Wang; brother, Rocco Ferraro, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Angel Renchy, Camille Bunnell, Mary Giamattei, and John, Joseph and Theodore Ferraro.
The hours for visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Saint John XXIII (Church of Saint Louis). Interment will follow in Saint Lawrence Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Academy, 265 Benham St., Hamden, CT 06514 or to the at . For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 1, 2019
