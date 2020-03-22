|
Grimshaw, Concetta M.
Concetta M. Annunziata Grimshaw, 83, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Thomas W. Grimshaw Sr. and Edward P. Grimshaw. Concetta was born in New Haven on October 6, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Antonio Annunziata and Jennie Papa Annunziata Perrotti. A graduate of Hamden High School, she had worked for the SNET Company for 25 years beginning with the Operator Services and retiring in 1993 as the Marketing Research Coordinator. Connie was a fantastic cook and baker, an avid bowler; loved a good book, the UCONN Women's basketball team, the New York Yankees and Tiger Woods. In recent years she looked forward to going to the Clelian Adult Day Care Center in Hamden where she was the pinochle playing card shark who created the "Pinochle Club." Mother of Connie Ann Langner (Carl), Theresa O'Neill, Thomas Grimshaw, Jr. (Maria), Patricia Pearson (Jon) and Paul Grimshaw. Grandmother of Tracey, Michael, Leana, Caty, Kyle, Tara, Maggie, Bridget, Nicole, Thomas III, Jennie, Carly and Michelle. Great-grandmother of RubyJean, Emma, Thomas IV, Killian and David. Sister of Angela Carroll, Louis Perrotti, Jr. (Barbara) and the late Angelo and Matteo Annunziata, and Carmel Libretti. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her stepfather Louis Perrotti, Sr. Connie's family would like to extend a special thank you to Patti, the Sisters, and the entire staff, volunteers and her many friends at the Clelian Adult Day Care Center for the past five years of love, laughter, joy and faith. Many thanks to Dr. Charles Whitaker of the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain for 11 years of smiles, laughs and hope.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association-CT, 4 Oxford Road, Milford, CT 06460.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 23, 2020