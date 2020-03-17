|
Samperi, Concetta "Connie"
Concetta "Connie" Samperi 82, of West Haven passed away on March 17, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving sister of Julia Dolceacqua of West Haven and the late Josephine Fritz, Lena DelFranco and Peter Jr., Salvatore, Lawrence Sr., Joseph and John Samperi. Connie was born in New Haven on March 14, 1938 daughter of the late Peter and Josephine "Jessie" Jorr Samperi Sr. Connie is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Prior to her retirement in 2003, Connie worked for 31 years at St. Raphael's Hospital as a nurse's aide. She loved everything Disney and enjoyed baking for all the holidays and also enjoyed crocheting and crafts.
Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. At the request of Connie, THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Relatives and friends are invited to a service in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Lawrence Cemetery FRIDAY morning at 11:00. Memorial contributions may be made to the
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020