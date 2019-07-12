Turro, Concetta

Concetta (Connie) Ardito Turro, 93, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. She was the wife of the late John Turro. She was born in New Haven on April 25, 1926 to the late Nunzio and Philomena Aitro Ardito. Concetta lived for many years in Stratford before moving to North Haven. Mother of Frank and Mena. Also survived by sisters Ann Laspino, Louise Perrotti, Dolores Berube, a brother John Ardito, several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Gaetano, Charles, Ernest, Anthony and Peter Ardito.

The visiting hours will be Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.co Published in The New Haven Register on July 14, 2019