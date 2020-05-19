Hubbard, Connie M.Connie M. (Carofano) Hubbard died on May 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Arthur M. Hubbard, Jr. Born on June 20, 1927 to the late Leo J. and Concetta Carofano, she leaves sisters Joan Pepe of Orange and Elaine Welch of West Haven. A lifelong resident of West Haven, Connie was a member of the WHHS class of 1945 and became co-chairperson for their many class reunions. Early on, she worked as a supervisor at Dun and Bradstreet, was Councilwoman for the West Haven 9th district and a past member of the West Haven Town Committee, as well as Purchasing Agent for West Haven and then for East Haven. She was also a volunteer at St. Raphael's Hospital in the emergency room and the Patient Relations Dept. Her love of children led her to become a foster parent for more than 35 years to a child at the Southbury Training School. A devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Victory Church, she was parish secretary for 18 years, and later, a church trustee. In 2013, she was the recipient of the St. Joseph Medal of Appreciation, an honor of which she was extremely proud. Connie retired from the West Haven Board of Education, having worked many years as a Special Education paraprofessional within the school system, as well as in the West Haven Child Development Center. Besides her sisters, Connie leaves many cherished nieces and nephews, granddaughter, cousins, sister-in-law, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was also predeceased by her brother Leo S. Carofano.Due to the Covid-19 virus, services will be private. A memorial will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, Connie requested that donations be made to Our Lady of Victory Church, 300 Captain Thomas Blvd., West Haven, CT 06516. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message for Connie's family, please visit our website,