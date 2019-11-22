|
IN MEMORY OF CONRAD LESAGE I thought of you today but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence and often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I will never part. God has you in his keeping I have you in my heart. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Your loving wife Gloria
Published in New Haven Register on Nov. 22, 2019