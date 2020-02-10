|
|
Casillo, Consiglia "Connie"
Consiglia "Connie" Casillo of East Haven died peacefully on February 9, 2020 with her goddaughter Frances by her side. She was born in New Haven on February 15, 1926 to the late John and Julia DellaSelva Casillo and had worked for the Echlin Co. for over 25 years before retiring. Connie enjoyed taking trips to the casino and loved being with family. She is survived by her goddaughter and primary caregiver Frances (Ron) Ruggiero and their children Dana and Shawn Ruggiero and Fran's brother Albert Mauro who also provided loving care to Connie; her nieces and nephews John Casillo, Joseph (Norma) Casillo, Julie (Don) Hartley and Guy Paul Casillo and great-nieces Maria and Antonella DeGiorgio. Connie was predeceased by brothers Pasquale, Gaetano, Joseph and Gerald Casillo and her best friend Molly Mauro. Her family is grateful to Shameena, her devoted aide, who went above and beyond to care for Connie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Pl., New Haven. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Connie's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020