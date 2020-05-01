Miller, Constance "Timmie"
Constance "Timmie" Miller of Branford died on Tuesday April 28 at the Hospital of St. Raphael in New Haven. She was the wife of Stuart McKechnie Miller of Branford. Constance was born in New Haven on June 16, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Constance Newall Tyson. She was a graduate of the Foote School in New Haven. She worked as a Travel Agent in Southern California and New Orleans, and most recently for Sasha Travel in Guilford before retiring. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Constance was an avid reader, was passionate about cooking and entertaining, and loved her English Springer Spaniels. Besides her husband, she is survived by 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, as well as her special love, her English Springer Spaniel, "Finn". She was predeceased by her son Sean Stephen McDonald of Petal, Mississippi, and her daughter, Sandra "Bazzie" Evans of Bordentown, New Jersey.
A graveside service will be held at Branford Center Cemetery at a later date. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St. Branford is in care of arrangements. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Community Dining Room, 30 Harrison Avenue, Branford, CT 06405. Please see her online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.