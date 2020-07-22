Roderick, Constance "Connie"
Constance "Connie" D. Roderick, 86, of Cheshire passed away at Elim Park on Thursday, July 22, 2020. Connie was the wife of 61 years to the late Charles D. Roderick. She is survived by her children, Ultima Roderick of New Haven, Carl (Jeanette) Roderick of Southbury, and Scott (Melissa) Roderick of Harwinton; grandchildren, Emma, Maia, Noah, Elias, and Bjorn Roderick and her sister Inez Degnan of Lake Mary, FL. She was predeceased by her sisters Carol Clark, Jean Dooley and brothers Fenton, Richard "Dick" and Lawrence "Larry" Dooley.
Connie was born in New Haven on January 8, 1934, daughter of the late Vincent P. and Ultima Robinson Dooley. She was a graduate of Kenwood School, Albany NY and attended the University of Vienna. She then graduated from Tufts University with a degree in occupational therapy and went on to work at Norwich State Hospital. A resident of Hamden for over 50 years, she was an active member of the St. Rita's parish having been active with Marriage Encounter and Catholic Charity League. She had also been active in Easter Seals, was a member of the D.A.R., and was a founding member of the Housatonic Valley Cairin Terrier Club. An avid reader, knitter and quilter, she always carried a book or her knitting with her. Connie was a great conversationalist and could strike up a conversation with anybody. She had a love for researching genealogy and was the keeper of family lore. This connected her to people and places all over the world. She joined the staff of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home in 1983, where she worked as a Receptionist and Funeral Director Assistant, serving families for over 13 years. Connie was devoted to her husband Charlie, children, grandchildren, and dogs. She will be forever missed.
Friends are invited to visit with her family on Friday, July 24th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25th at 10:00 a.m. in Devine Mercy Parish /St. Rita Church, 1620 Whitney Ave, Hamden. Burial will be held in Gilford, NH at a later date. Donations in Connie's memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
