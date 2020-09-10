Griggs, Constance W.Constance W. Griggs, 87, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2020 in her home with her loving family at her side. She is survived by her children, Stephen E. Griggs and companion Jill Fountain of Hamden, Douglas A. Griggs and companion Louise Lewis of Wallingford, Thomas D. Griggs and wife Teena Marie Griggs of Hamden and Susan E. Griggs-Collette and husband Jody Collette of Thompson. Also survived by fifteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law, Cindy A. Griggs of Hamden. She was predeceased by her beloved son Brian A. Griggs. Constance was born April 23,1933 in Berwick, PA, a daughter of the late Charles and Dolores Wright Brown, was a high school graduate and held several administrative positions throughout her working career. She enjoyed volunteering in her community, at the library, historical society and Dickerman House, she loved ice cream and genealogy which became a lifetime hobby. She was a dedicated supporter of her children's sports and also the Yankees and Patriots. A devoted mother who sacrificed everything for her family she was unselfish, accepting of everyone and taught by example. A house full of family and friends brought her greatest joy. She was also a woman with a deep Christian Faith. "God is my co-pilot"A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, Sept. 13,2020 at 3:00pm in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Friends may call prior to the service from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Masks and social distancing will be required at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach, Rd., Branford, CT 06405. www.siskbrothers