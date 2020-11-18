1/1
Constantine C. Lambrakis Ph.D.
LAMBRAKIS, PhD., CONSTANTINE C.
Constantine C. Lambrakis, PhD, of North Haven, passed away on November 14th, 2020. He was the husband of Nijole Bagdonas Lambrakis. Born in Piraeus, Greece, he was the son of the late Christos and Metaxia Karkazis Lambrakis. He graduated from Bridgeport University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York where he received a PhD in Aerospace Engineering. Author of numerous published journal articles, his dissertation on negative shock waves remains widely cited. Dr. Lambrakis was a professor at the University of New Haven where he received a National Fellowship and held the position of Dean of Engineering for over a decade. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Dr. Christos Lambrakis and daughter Mia Samsel, four grandchildren, James Samsel, Georgia Lambrakis, Anastasia Samsel and KC Lambrakis. He is also survived by many relatives in Greece and The United States. There will be no calling hours. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. The Havens, North Haven Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangement. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
