Corinne Bloechle Obituary
Bloechle, Corinne
Corinne (Cory) Bloechle, 76, of Murrells Inlet, SC died suddenly Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Grand Strand Regional M.C. Born in New Haven, daughter of the late Edward and Lucy Scarpa, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who loved dancing, arts & crafts, gardening and travel. She was a fierce defender and protector of those she loved. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Thomas Bloechle; sons, Christopher (Jennifer) Bloechle of Ridgefield, CT and Michael (Heather) Bloechle of Mt. Holly, VT; 7 Grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Thomas, Carson, Evangelina, Nevada and Seraphina; sister, Sandra (Robert) Costanzo of North Haven, CT; brother, Edward (Carmen) Scarpa of Hamden, CT; and numerous nieces and nephews. A prayer service will be held at 12 p.m. Sat., June 8th at the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Friends may call Sat. morning from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial cont. may be made to Charleston VA Hospital.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 6, 2019
