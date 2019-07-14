Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cornelia Younger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornelia Younger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cornelia Younger In Memoriam
CORNELIA YOUNGER April 19, 1930-July 14, 2018 "An angel lived among us A gift from God above She showered us with kindness And shared with us her love She cherished every moment With a good man by her side Walking hand in hand together Facing each day in her stride She loved her children dearly Each one a different way Nestled closely within her heart Though, now, she's far away She's gone to live with Jesus But, she's here with us, today Smiling down on everyone one of us And telling us she's ok" We're thankful for the blessing of your 88 years of life. Your presence will be in our hearts forever. With much love and appreciation, Your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in New Haven Register on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.