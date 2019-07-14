CORNELIA YOUNGER April 19, 1930-July 14, 2018 "An angel lived among us A gift from God above She showered us with kindness And shared with us her love She cherished every moment With a good man by her side Walking hand in hand together Facing each day in her stride She loved her children dearly Each one a different way Nestled closely within her heart Though, now, she's far away She's gone to live with Jesus But, she's here with us, today Smiling down on everyone one of us And telling us she's ok" We're thankful for the blessing of your 88 years of life. Your presence will be in our hearts forever. With much love and appreciation, Your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Published in New Haven Register on July 14, 2019