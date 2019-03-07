Cobb, Cornelius "Sonny"

Cornelius "Sonny" Cobb, 85, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born in Manhattan, NY to Alfred T. and Lucy Tolson Cobb. In 1953, He joined the US Air Force and trained as a helicopter mechanic. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at Sikorsky Aircraft and other jobs. Sonny began his career in the field of business, following his appointment to the City of New Haven Redevelopment office, developing minority businesses. He then became Vice President and Manager at First New Haven National Bank. For the past fifteen years, Sonny established his successful firm, C. Cobb Accounts, LLC, his expertise was in Tax Accounting, and Accounting software training. At the same time, he became Chief Financial Officer for the Highwood Mustard Seed Development Corporation, a Charter school in Hamden, CT. Sonny will be remembered by his wife of 61 years, Arthurine "Artie" Cobb; children, Derek, Sheila, Scott and Christopher; grandchildren, Brittany, Angelo, Taylor and Morgan; sister, Joyceann Lane Slater; brother, John Phillip Cobb; sisters-in-law, Mary Clay and Tina Cobb and beloved family members, Dottie and Larri Mazon; best friend, William T. Lewis; godson, Kevin Lewis; as well as other relatives, friends, and colleagues.

A celebration of his life will take place Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Cobb family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 7, 2019