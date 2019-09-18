|
|
Evans, Jr., Cornelius J.
Cornelius J. Evans, Jr. 76, formerly of Ansonia, CT, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. He was born in Derby, CT to the late Cornelius and Josephine Butler Evans, Sr. on June 23, 1943. He served honorably in the US Army and retired as a manager at the Yale Business Office.
A celebration of his life will take place Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at the CT State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. To leave a message for the Evans family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 22, 2019