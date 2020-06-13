Sullivan, Cornelius "Neil"
Cornelius "Neil" Sullivan, age 89 of New Haven, surrounded by his loving family, and after a lengthy illness, entered into eternal rest peacefully at home on June 10, 2020. Neil was born in New Haven on October 10, 1930. He was the son of the late Neil and Loretta (Korn) Sullivan. Neil is survived by his wife of 53 years, Constance (Tiernan) Sullivan; his children, Neil Sullivan (Karyn), Mara Malafronte (David) and his beloved grandchildren Daniel and William Sullivan. Neil was preceded in death by his sister, Sister Loretta Sullivan, OP.
Neil served in the United States Navy from 1951-1955, on the USS Saipan during the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Hillhouse High School, Southern Connecticut State University and Fairfield University. He proudly spent his professional career as an English teacher in the East Haven School system, retiring in 1996. He also served as an adjunct professor at South Central Community College (Gateway). Neil enjoyed many hobbies, including: traveling, reading, antiquing, volunteering and rooting on his Yankees, Giants, and grandchildren. A humble man of profound Roman Catholic faith, Neil has touched many lives and will be deeply missed by family and friends. His family would like to extend their gratitude to the compassionate health care providers, with special appreciation to Gloria, who supported Neil for close to three years.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be a Mausoleum Service on Tuesday, June 16 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave, West Haven (Please meet directly at the cemetery). Funeral Services are under the care and direction of Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven, CT. Memorial Contributions in his name may be made to The Catholic Charity League via Judi Starno, 6 Whiting Court, Northford, CT 06482 or to ORTV's daily televised Mass at https://www.ortv.org/prayers.html.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 13, 2020.