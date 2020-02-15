|
Milek, Corrine Onofrio Pepe
Corrine Onofrio Pepe Milek, age 89, of Derby, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 37 years to Alexander (Sandy) Milek. She was born in Derby on December 30, 1930, the daughter of the late Frances and Dorothy (Ceremono) Onofrio. After being raised in Ansonia and graduating from Ansonia High School, Corrine lived her adult life in Derby. Corrine enjoyed knitting, canning, gardening and reading but most of all she relished her time spent with family. She cherished her children and they were her pride and joy. Corrine had a long career in the Epidemiology and Infection Control Department at Griffin Hospital. After retirement, she worked for the Derby Housing Authority and most recently worked for F. Pepe Construction as the office manager. Corrine is survived by her three children, Diane Pepe (Diane) of Easton, Donna McEvoy (Tom) of Derby, and Frank Pepe Jr. (Fran) of Derby, one grandson Thomas McEvoy III (Micaela), one brother, Peter Onofrio, three stepchildren Wade Milek, Kari Portman and Brian Milek, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Pepe; a sister, Theresa Ferla, three brothers, Francis (Sonny), Salvatore and Donald Onofrio. Friends may call on Monday, February 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday, February 18, at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Memorial donations may be made to the The Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences may be left at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020