Wilkinson, Corrine
Corrine A. "Corky" Wilkinson, age 83, beloved wife of the late Grant Wilkinson, entered into eternal rest on May 7, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Born and raised in Bridgeport, CT Corrine had been a resident of Bradenton, FL and Stratford, CT before returning to Florida in November 2019. She was a graduate of Stratford High School in 1956 and was an office secretary before her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, travel, and spending time with her grandchildren. Above all, she loved her family and dear friends. Her fun-loving and warm spirit was ever-present in everything she did and will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.
Corrine will be lovingly remembered by her family including her children, Dean Wilkinson and his wife Dana, of Naples, FL, Diane Ursprunger and her husband Manfred, of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Cherished grandchildren, Nicole and Caitlyn Ursprunger, Samantha and Joseph Wilkinson; Siblings, Joyce Johnson of Longmont, CO, Lois Thompson of West Haven, CT, Donald Nelson, of Stratford, CT; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Grant, Corrine was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Anita Nelson, and her grandparents, Joseph and Josephine Rozon, Edgar and Minnie Nelson.
Corky will rest in peace next to her husband Grant at In Memorium Cemetery, Wallingford, CT. Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date when friends and family can be together.
Please consider a memorial contribution to: National Aphasia Association (www.Aphasia.org).
For those who would like to receive a notification when service details are available, please email her daughter Diane at diursp@gmail.com. Service updates and to sign Corrine's online guest register can also be found at www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.