|
|
Melillo, Cosmo
Entered into rest, May 16, 2019, Cosmo Melillo, 95 of East Haven; beloved husband of Phyllis Cosenza Melillo; loving father of David and Katherine Melillo and Jane (David) Devore; brother of Mary Ouellette, the late Ann Balsamo, Louise, Augustine, Vincent, Joseph and Vito Melillo; grandfather of Kristen(Steven) Repa; also survived by a great-grandson Forrest and several nieces and nephews.; born Jan. 2, 1924, son of the late Joseh and Rita Giovannitti Melillo. Mr. Melillo was a registered pharmacist having graduated from UCONN School Of Pharmacy. Cosmo was the owner/operator for over 40 years of the former Morris Cove Pharmacy. He was a WWII Army Veteran.
Family and friends may call at the MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME 592 Chapel St. Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Mass of Christian burial in St. Vincent de Paul Church at 11 a.m. Burial in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from May 19 to May 20, 2019