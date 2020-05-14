Williams, Cosmo "Bo"
Cosmo Dominic ("Bo") Guglielmino Williams of New Haven, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10th, 2020. He was the devoted son of the late Joseph and Philamena Guglielmino Williams, and brother of the late Dr. Carole Anne Williams. Survived by his wife Marianne and stepson, Dominic, his sister Rose Mary Appicelli, two nieces Phyllis R. Erlichman (along with her husband Philip C. Erlichman), Joanne E. Appicelli, and his nephew Frank A. Appicelli (along with his wife Lori L. Appicelli). He is also survived by five great-nieces, Amanda R. and Hannah E. Brighindi, Alexis L. and Allie N. Appicelli, Kaitlyn R. Cannon. Also surviving are two great-nephews, Joseph A. Appicelli and James H. Cannon. Several cousins and second cousins survive as well. He is also survived by and fondly remembered by his lifelong friends, especially Ralph Buccitti and family of Wooster Street. Cosmo was born, raised, and educated in New Haven. A graduate of Wilbur Cross High School, before going on to several years of college at Quinnipiac University. He was a lifelong resident of the famed Wooster Street, and sincerely loved his Italian neighbourhood! A tireless, hard worker from an early age, he committed himself to working for his family's fruit and produce business for many years before joining CT Transit bus company, where he went on to work for nearly 30 years. There, he displayed stellar job performance, and was always commended for his service…most especially displayed by the reception of an Outstanding, Notable Service Award in 2000. He also enjoyed working for Libby's Italian Ice and Pastry Shop of Wooster Street for years, and his family will never forget how he would always bring cannoli's, pastries, and Italian Ice whenever he came by for a visit. When he wasn't working, Cosmo enjoyed fishing, watching the Yankees, and visiting his family and friends. It was never Sunday dinner until Cosmo was at the table! In addition to being a great family man, Cos was also an avid pet lover, and shared his life with many dogs and cats throughout the years. We will never forget his love and devotion, and how he was always there to lend a helping hand with absolutely anything. Just ask Cos, and he would make it happen!
Cosmo was and will always be a one of a kind man who will be greatly missed. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of Cosmo's arrangements. A service will be privately held amongst the family at a later date. Share a memory and sign his obituary online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2020.