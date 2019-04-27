Rosiak, Craig E.

Craig E. Rosiak, age 51 of Shelton, passed away suddenly on April 24, 2019 in his home. He was born on September 4, 1967 in Bridgeport to Carolyn Howarth Rosiak of Myrtle Beach, SC and the late Edward Rosiak. He was employed by the State of Connecticut with the Department of Transportation where he was affectionately known as "Rosie" by all of his fellow coworkers. Craig will be remembered for his "Big Heart", as a hard worker and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Besides his mother, he is survived by his sister Lisa Kross and her husband Michael of Milford, brother Brian Rosiak and his wife Michele of Shelton, nieces Melissa and Allison Kross, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours are Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 3pm until 6pm at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 N Broad St., Milford. Interment will be private. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019