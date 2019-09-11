New Haven Register Obituaries
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Craig J. Nezlo


1948 - 2019
Craig J. Nezlo Obituary
Nezlo, Craig J.
Craig J. Nezlo of Branford, died Monday, September 9, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Craig was born in Brooklyn, NY May 21, 1948, son of the late Anthony and Mary Brady Nezlo. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. Craig worked as a mailman for the Branford Post Office for over 30 years until retiring in 2003. He is survived by his children, Brooke (John) Delfino of North Branford and Christopher Nezlo of New Haven; his grandchildren, Matthew, Kayla and Christopher; his sister, Paula (David) Murphy of Branford; his companion Ann Cappetta of Madison; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14th at 4:00 PM at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Visitation prior to the funeral from 2:00 – 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Smilow Cancer Hospital, 20 York Street, New Haven, CT 06511. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 12, 2019
