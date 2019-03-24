Trauner, Craig

Craig Murray Trauner, 49, of Branford, passed away on March 18, 2019. Born in New Haven on October 12, 1969 to the late Elizabeth-Ann Murray Trauner.

Craig had a creative spirit and enjoyed writing music and poetry. For many years, he had been a member of the International Society of Poets. One of his many accomplishments was having his poetry published. Craig will be remembered for his sensitivity and kind heart. He leaves his uncle, William (Sharon) Murray of Danbury; his aunt, Jane (Curtis) Andrews of North Haven; his brother, Scott (Kate) Trauner of Wallingford. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, William and Elizabeth Murray, Sr.

Friends are invited to visit with his family on Thursday, March 28th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave, Hamden. A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home followed by interment in Centerville Cemetery. To send a condolence, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com