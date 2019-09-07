New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Immanuel Baptist Church
Chapel St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
The Immanuel Baptist Church
Chapel St
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Creola Goodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Creola Diane Goodson


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Creola Diane Goodson Obituary
Goodson, Creola Diane
Creola Diane Goodson, age 91, wife of the late Roger L. Goodson and resident of Hamden, entered into eternal rest Sept. 4. She was born Dec. 29, 1927 in Hartsville, South Carolina, daughter of the late Lonnie and Rammie Thomas. She worked as a machinist for Micro Tech Co., as well as Pratt & Whitney. She is survived by her sons Roger K. Goodson and wife Suzanne of Hanover, MA and Steven Goodson of Ansonia, CT, 2 sisters Anna Douglas of Ansonia CT and Berthine McNair of East Haven CT, grandchildren Brad Goodson and wife Melissa of Seattle, WA, and Olivia and Abigail Goodson, both of Hanover, MA, her birthday buddy Jennifer Toye, 3 godchildren, Linda Byrd, Alicia Russell and Jordan Thomas Threet as well as a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by 3 brothers Lonnie, Ernest and Arthur Thomas and sisters Rosa Brock and Francine Washington. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 11:00 a.m. from The Immanuel Baptist Church on Chapel St. in New Haven. Friends may call on Tuesday, AT CHURCH from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, has been privileged with the arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Creola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
Download Now