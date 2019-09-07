|
Goodson, Creola Diane
Creola Diane Goodson, age 91, wife of the late Roger L. Goodson and resident of Hamden, entered into eternal rest Sept. 4. She was born Dec. 29, 1927 in Hartsville, South Carolina, daughter of the late Lonnie and Rammie Thomas. She worked as a machinist for Micro Tech Co., as well as Pratt & Whitney. She is survived by her sons Roger K. Goodson and wife Suzanne of Hanover, MA and Steven Goodson of Ansonia, CT, 2 sisters Anna Douglas of Ansonia CT and Berthine McNair of East Haven CT, grandchildren Brad Goodson and wife Melissa of Seattle, WA, and Olivia and Abigail Goodson, both of Hanover, MA, her birthday buddy Jennifer Toye, 3 godchildren, Linda Byrd, Alicia Russell and Jordan Thomas Threet as well as a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by 3 brothers Lonnie, Ernest and Arthur Thomas and sisters Rosa Brock and Francine Washington. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 11:00 a.m. from The Immanuel Baptist Church on Chapel St. in New Haven. Friends may call on Tuesday, AT CHURCH from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, has been privileged with the arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 8, 2019