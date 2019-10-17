New Haven Register Obituaries
1957 - 2019
Cristiana Petrescu Obituary
Petrescu, Cristiana
Cristiana Petrescu, loving wife and mother passed away on October 16, 2019 after fearlessly fighting illness. She was born to Evdochia and Nicolae Dumitrescu in Bucurest, Romania on September 18, 1957 and immigrated to the United States in July of 1983. She leaves behind loving husband of 36 years, Dumitru, daughter Stephanie and beloved dog Shelby. She asks to refrain from wearing all black, and to use this time to celebrate the happy memories we have all shared with her.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday October 21, 2019 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be on Tuesday Morning at 10 a.m. at Centerville Cemetery in Hamden. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 18, 2019
