Schiano, Cristoforo

Cristoforo Schiano, 68, passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Lyuba Schiano. Cris was born in Italy February 20, 1951 a son of the late Giovanni and Geraldina Schiano. He came to America from Italy as a young man and immediately started working in restaurants. This experience led him to become the chef, owner, and operator of Lisiano's Restaurant in Orange. Cris was a very good man and husband with a big heart. He was an avid gardener using much of what he grew in the restaurant. Besides his wife he is survived by his sisters Maria, Rosa, and Lucia and brothers Nicola and Vincenzo. He was predeceased by his brother Pietro and step daughter Marianka Romanytch. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and his constant companion his puppy, Bobko.

Friends and family may call at The Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St. (cor. Dwight) New Haven Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Liturgy in St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 569 George St., New Haven Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. Panachida service in the funeral home Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. Interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery Published in The New Haven Register from June 8 to June 9, 2019