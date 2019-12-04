New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Resources
More Obituaries for Crystal Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crystal Pittman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Crystal Pittman Obituary
Pittman , Crystal
Crystal G. Pittman, 51 of New Haven passed away Nov. 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at 11a.m. at Dixwell Avenue Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10a.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Pittman family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Crystal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McClam Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -