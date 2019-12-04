|
Pittman , Crystal
Crystal G. Pittman, 51 of New Haven passed away Nov. 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at 11a.m. at Dixwell Avenue Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10a.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Pittman family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2019