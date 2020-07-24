1/
Cynthia B. Kross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kross, Cynthia B.
Cynthia Bruni Kross, age 83, of West Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020 in her home. Cynthia is survived by her sons Robert (Amy) Kross of West Haven, Louis (Brenda) Kross of Wallingford, Anthony (Nadine) Kross of North Haven, as well as her daughter-in-law Nancy Kross of West Haven, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Peter Kross Jr. and her loving husband Peter Kross, Sr., who passed early April of 2019. A lover of potato chips, murder mystery novels and premium channels, Cynthia was best known for her chicken cutlets and sense of humor. She will be greatly missed and her memory forever cherished.
All are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, July 29 at 11 a.m. in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved