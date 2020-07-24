Kross, Cynthia B.
Cynthia Bruni Kross, age 83, of West Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020 in her home. Cynthia is survived by her sons Robert (Amy) Kross of West Haven, Louis (Brenda) Kross of Wallingford, Anthony (Nadine) Kross of North Haven, as well as her daughter-in-law Nancy Kross of West Haven, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Peter Kross Jr. and her loving husband Peter Kross, Sr., who passed early April of 2019. A lover of potato chips, murder mystery novels and premium channels, Cynthia was best known for her chicken cutlets and sense of humor. She will be greatly missed and her memory forever cherished.
All are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, July 29 at 11 a.m. in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
