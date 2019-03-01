Cox, Cynthia

On Feb. 21, 2019 Cynthia Denise Rouse Cox concluded an inspiring lifetime and entered into eternal sleep, before being welcomed into the everlasting arms of our God of destiny. Cynthia Denise was the daughter of Collin L. Rouse and the late Ruby L. Ormond Rouse. She was born in New Haven, CT April 29, 1961. In addition to her father and husband Rev. Robert Cox, she is survived by her step-daughter Elisha Cox (Brandon), sons Jaylen and Ryan Albright and a precious sister Adrienne (Cliff) Senior. Cynthia also leaves to cherish her memory a grandson Kaleb of Virginia, Godchildren Demetria Robinson and Kendra Elder, mother-in-law Ruth Cox and sister-in-law Althea Cox. A celebration of life will be held Sat., March 2, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Varick Memorial AME Zion Church, 242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 8 a.m until time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Cox family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2019