Pohl, Cynthia F.
Cindy Frances (DePuma) Pohl, age 78, of Hobe Sound, FL, formerly of Milford, CT, passed away peacefully at home on August 27, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Cindy was born on November 10th, 1941 in Bridgeport, CT. She was the daughter of the late Carolyn (Aldo) DePuma and John DePuma, Sr. and predeceased by her son, Edward J. Pohl.
She was full of life and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling to warm places, and cooking her famous Clams and Linguini. She had some favorite sayings, one of which was about a duck; those who knew her well know this phrase.
She was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and a Godmother of many. She is survived by her husband, Edward A. Pohl Jr.; daughter, Lisa M. Pohl and husband, Raymond Galli; son, Brian A. Pohl; and grandchildren, Ryan Collier, Chelsea Collier, Tyler Pohl and Alexis Pohl. Cindy is also survived by her brother, John DePuma, Jr. and wife, Janet; sister-in-law, Patricia Pohl Bull and husband Richard; niece, Alice McCann and husband, Chris; nephews, Tom Franco and Raquel, James Franco and Robin, Tracy DePuma and Paula, John DePuma III and Gina; and numerous grand nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cindy's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org