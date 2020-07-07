1/
Cynthia J. Butler
1932 - 2020
Butler, Cynthia J.
Cynthia Joan Butler, age 87, of Milford, formerly of Orange, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born in West Haven, CT on July 11, 1932 to the late Alexander and Mary (Kolodenna) Butler.
Cynthia graduated from West Haven High School, and received a Bachelor's Degree from Southern Connecticut State University. She went on to earn a Master's Degree from Columbia University. She received an Advanced Certificate in Administration from Fairfield University. Cynthia taught in the West Haven School System until her retirement. She was active in the West Haven Retired Teachers where she served as Secretary. Cynthia was also active in the Orange Democratic Town Committee.
Cynthia is survived by her niece Janice Potochney and her husband Andrew, and her nephew Richard Butler and his wife Veronica, as well as one great-niece and three great-nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Butler, and two sisters, Helen Zubchonic and Jennie Butler.
Family and friends may call at Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven, CT, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT, at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella T Grasso Blvd, New Haven, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
10:15 - 11:15 AM
Keenan Funeral Home
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Holy Infant Church
